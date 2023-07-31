With the opposition demanding a debate on the no-trust motion moved against the government last week, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi responded saying that it will be brought within 10 working days"

Also speaking about the controversial Delhi Ordinance Bill, which is again likely to garner a lot of attention from the opposition, he said, “We will inform you when it will be introduced."

Manipur issue is likely to take centre stage at the Parliament again on Monday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the government insulting Parliament by not starting the discussion on ‘no confidence motion’, PTI reported. He also appealed to the ruling party MPs to visit the violence-affected state of Manipur and personally grasp the situation there.

As the parliamentary proceedings faced a deadlock over the Manipur violence issue and the opposition's insistence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted his readiness to participate in a parliamentary discussion on the matter.

"We have brought a no-confidence motion against the government and a discussion on it should be started in Lok Sabha. We have no objection to discussing any other government business in the House, but discussion on the no-confidence motion should start first," Chowdhury told reporters.

"The no-confidence motion has its own importance and if the government is bringing all kinds of bills and policies, I feel it is insulting Parliament. There has never been a situation where the no-confidence motion has been set aside and all kinds of other discussions are happening," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, On Wednesday, the Opposition front presented a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha.

Later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the motion following a headcount of over 50 MPs, as per the rules. Birla mentioned that he would schedule a date and time for the discussion on the motion after consulting with all political parties.

Earlier on Friday, the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were abruptly suspended and adjourned until the following Monday. The monsoon session, which commenced on July 20, has been marked by frequent interruptions due to the persistent demands of opposition members.

They are insisting on a thorough deliberation of the Manipur situation and are calling for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)