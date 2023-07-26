Parliament panel urges government to establish economic ties with Pakistan

Parliament panel urges government to establish economic ties with Pakistan1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:43 PM IST
In 2019, Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 and revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Despite this bilateral trade has continued with an estimated $1.35 billion volume in April-December 2022. In 2021, that figure stood at $516 million -
New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has urged the Centre to consider establishing economic ties with Pakistan, despite the diplomatic deep-freeze in bilateral relations.
