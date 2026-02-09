Subscribe

Parliament Showdown: Can a Lok Sabha speaker be ‘impeached'? What does the Constitution say?

Budget Session: The Opposition plans to introduce a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for allegedly silencing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. This resolution, rooted in various grievances, reflects rising tensions in Parliament and the ongoing struggle for equitable representation.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated9 Feb 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (PTI)

The resolution is being moved under Article 94-C of the Constitution, according to sources quoted by news agencies

The notice is being given to move a resolution against the Speaker for his removal, for disallowing the LoP from speaking in the House on the motion of thanks, for failing to initiate action against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, and for making unsubstantiated charges against women MPs of the Congress.

Also Read | Oppn to move no-confidence motion against Om Birla amid showdown

A decision to move the resolution was taken at a meeting of Opposition leaders held in the chamber of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday morning. The TMC also attended the meeting, along with other parties, including the Left, DMK, SP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and RSP.

When will the motion be moved?

The opposition will move it in the second part of the budget session, as it needs 20 days' notice, according to the news agencies. The grounds identified for the move include: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) not allowed to speak; women MPs named by the Chair; certain treasury bench MPs always given privilege in the House; and the way eight opposition MPs were suspended for the whole session, the agency said.

Can the speaker be impeached?

Can a Speaker of the Lok Sabha be ‘impeached’? Technically, there is no provision for ‘impeachment’ of the Lok Sabha speaker. The Constitution, however, provides for the ’removal' of the Speaker by a resolution of the House under Article 94(C). This is different from impeachment proceedings applicable to constitutional authorities such as the President or judges of the higher judiciary.

In August 2024, Opposition parties in INDIA moved a notice to move an impeachment resolution to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over his ‘conduct’ as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The motion was rejected on technical grounds.

Also Read | Birla on why he advised PM Modi not to come to House: ‘Had concrete info on…'

The Rajya Sabha Chairperson (Vice-President of India) is removed via a specialised resolution under Article 67(b) of the Indian Constitution, not a formal impeachment. The process requires a 14-day advance notice, followed by a resolution passed by an effective majority in the Rajya Sabha and agreed to by the Lok Sabha.

In case of Lok Sabha Speaker, as mentioned in Article 94, the Speaker vacates office if he or she is removed by a resolution of the Lok Sabha passed by a majority of all the then members of the House.

A statutory resolution in this regard has to be moved in the Lok Sabha soon. The resolution requires the signatures of 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Budget Session: JP Nadda jokes about ‘skill development' dept for Oppn | Watch

If the resolution is adopted, the Speaker is removed from office with immediate effect. The House then elects a new Speaker. If the motion fails, the Speaker continues in office.

Has a Lok Sabha speaker been removed in India ever?

No Lok Sabha Speaker has ever been removed. The opposition moves such a motion primarily for optics. Basically, the idea is to place on record the allegations of bias against the Speaker.

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The Opposition's resolution highlights ongoing tensions between parties in the Lok Sabha.
  • The process for removing a Speaker is outlined in Article 94(C) of the Constitution, differing from impeachment.
  • Historically, no Lok Sabha Speaker has ever been removed, indicating the resolution's likely symbolic nature.
