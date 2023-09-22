Parliament Special session: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; opposition demand strict action2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 02:01 PM IST
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's slurred abuses at BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on Chandrayaan-3. Opposition demands action.
During the Special Parliament Session yesterday, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's slurred abuses at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on the ‘success of Chandrayaan-3.’ While participating in a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the lower house, Bidhuri made certain remarks against Danish Ali, leading to opposition demanding strict action against him.
Congress leader Pawan Khera also slammed Bidhuri over his remarks on BSP MP in Lok Sabha. He wrote, “I have seen Ramesh Bidhuri as MLA in Delhi Assembly. He was better during those days. I guess, in the Parliament his upbringing has been ably done by Modi-Shah. New Parliament. New India."
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh demanded Bidhuri's suspension from the Lower House of Parliament. He said, "What Ramesh Bidhuri said about Danish Ali is highly condemnable. The more it is criticised, the less it is. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has apologised but that is insufficient. I have never heard such language. This language should not be used inside or outside the Parliament. This is an insult to not only Danish Ali but all of us...The beginning of the new Parliament has been done by Bidhuri and his words. This shows the intentions of the BJP. What Bidhuri is saying is the BJP's intention...I think this is a fit case for suspension and the strictest punishment should be taken against him.
DMK leader TKS Elangavon slammed Bidhuri's remarks against BSP's Kunwar Danish Ali in Lok Sabha. “How can he call a Member of Parliament a 'terrorist'?", he said.
(With inputs from PTI)