During the Special Parliament Session yesterday, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's slurred abuses at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on the ‘success of Chandrayaan-3.’ While participating in a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the lower house, Bidhuri made certain remarks against Danish Ali, leading to opposition demanding strict action against him.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took ‘serious note’ of objectionable remarks made by Bidhuri in the House and also warned him of ‘strict action’ if such behaviour is repeated in the future, officials said as reported by PTI. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret in the House immediately after Bidhuri made the objectionable remarks and said, “I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member."

Singh also said he had not heard the remarks and urged the Chair to delete them from the proceedings if they have hurt the opposition members. Congress member K Suresh, who was in the Chair, said he had already directed the officials to expunge the remarks.

Opposition, however, have demanded strict action against Ramesh Bidhuri.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra urged Speaker Om Birla to take action against Bidhuri. In a post on X, she wrote, Maryadapurush @ombirlakota- feel free initiate a privilege motion against me for calling you out. Will be happy to face any committees. But am asking you here and now- what action are you taking against @rameshbidhuri?