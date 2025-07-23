PM Modi to speak on Operation Sindoor in Parliament next week: Reports

Parliament Monsoon Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in Parliament on Operation Sindoor next week, reports said on July 23.

News agency ANI said Operation Sindoor will be discussed in Parliament next week and in the Rajya Sabha on July 29. The decision was taken during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the upper house on July 23.

However, the government has denied the Opposition's demand for a farewell speech by former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. The government agreed to the Opposition's demand that the seven MPs who would be retiring be allowed to make farewell speeches.

Earlier, the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Lok Sabha was held on Monday. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has agreed to a 16-hour discussion in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. However, this discussion will likely be taken up next week after PM Modi returns from his UK-Maldives tour.

The opposition INDIA bloc has, however, insisted that the debate should start this week and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must reply. Protests by Opposition parties disrupted both houses of Parliament on all the three days of session so far.

A report in NDTV said PM will speak in Parliament next week.

Rahul questions PM's silence Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over US President Donald Trump's repeated "ceasefire" claims.

Suggesting that one can't hide from reality, he said that the entire world knows that Trump announced a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

"How can the Prime Minister give a statement? Kya bolenge PM, ki Trump ne karwaya hai? (What will he say? That Trump has announced it? He can't say it, but it is the truth. The entire world knows that Trump has announced a ceasefire. We can't hide from reality," Gandhi told reporters here.

"This is not only about a ceasefire. There are several major issues that we would like to discuss related to defence, defence manufacturing, and Operation Sindoor. The condition is not normal; the entire nation knows," he added.

Gandhi said the Prime Minister has not been able to provide a single response to Trump's claims about a ceasefire, which he has reiterated 25 times so far.

This came after a recent statement made by Donald Trump, where he repeated his claims of "stopping the war between India and Pakistan" in the name of trade deals.