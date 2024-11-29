Parliament Winter Session: Both houses washed out amid uproar; Modi govt not resisting adjournments, says Congress

Parliament Winter Session: Both the houses of Parliament were adjourned for the fourth straight day on Friday amid protest and sloganeering by the opposition over host of issues including Adani bribery charges. The sessions in both houses will now reconvene next week on December 2.

The sessions in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began as usual at 11 am. Opposition MP's in both the houses staged protest against the rejection of adjournment notices for a discussion on allegations against the Adani Group, and the violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Amid continuous sloganeering in Rajya Sabha, House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said this cannot be appreciated. “We are creating a very bad precedent. Our actions are not public-centric. We are getting into irrelevance… We have virtually become a laughing stock,” Dhankhar said adjourning the session till Monday, December 2.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Lok Sabha where Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house until 12 noon. When the house resumed proceedings, the slogans continued, and Dilip Saikia, the Presiding Officer, adjourned the house until Monday.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday. The proceedings were adjourned as opposition started protesting in both houses. There was no business on Tuesday on account of Constitution Day. The proceedings were adjourned in both bouses on Wednesday too for the same reason. Protest continued on Thursday and returned on Friday, too.

The Congress and other opposition parties are demanding a discussion on Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani Group. The INDIA bloc is demanding a JPC Probe into allegations against the Adani group. Opposition MPs in both Houses of Parliament raised slogans inside the Parliament.

Congress questions Modi govt's silence The Congress accused the government of facilitating the aggression of the INDIA parties especially on the Adani issue. Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the government has much to feel defensive and apologetic about.

"Yet another day of a washout in the Parliament on the Modani issue. Both Houses adjourned today after only a few minutes. The big mystery is why the government is not resisting the adjournments," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has listed 16 bills, for the for the session, which ends on December 20. Five bills have been listed for introduction, consideration and passage, while 10 are for consideration and passage, according to the bulletin of the Lok Sabha.