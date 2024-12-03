Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav criticises the BJP for the violencein Sambhal, alleging these are deliberate distractions from pressing issues. He demands accountability from authorities and warns against the erosion of communal harmony in India.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on December 3 lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the incident was a 'well-planned conspiracy' of the saffron party to distract the public from more pressing issues.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh accused the administration and police of Sambhal of acting in a biased manner, suggesting that they were behaving like BJP workers rather than impartial authorities.

On November 24, violence erupted during a court-ordered ASI survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a 500-year old mosque in Sambhal, leading to death of five people. The mosque is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

"Those who want to dig everywhere will someday lose the cordiality and brotherhood of the country," Yadav said in Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

‘Well-planned conspiracy’ “The incident that took place in Sambhal is a well-planned conspiracy...By-elections were supposed to be held in Uttar Pradesh on November 13 but it was deferred to November 20. This government (BJP) does not believe in the Constitution. A petition was filed against Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. An order for a survey of the mosque was passed even before listening to the other side. On November 19, the survey was conducted and the report was to be given to the Court," Yadav said.

Uttar Pradesh is ruled by the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On November 29, the Supreme Court, while hearing a plea challenging a court order that allowed the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal directed the petitioners to approach the High Court to resolve the matter.

“On November 24, another survey was conducted, during which people gathered to know the reason for the survey. Circle Officer abused the people gathered there and lathi charge was done. After this, police opened fire with their govt and private weapons, during which dozens were injured and 5 innocents were killed," Yadav said.

Yadav also demanded that action should be taken against the district administration and police of Sambhal. "A murder case should be filed against police and administration and they should be suspended so that people can get justice and such an incident is not repeated in future,"

The Winter Session of Parliament that began on November 25 has been unable to function smoothly due to relentless protests over Adani bribery charges and violence in Sambhal. The proceedings continued without any ruckus for the first time on Tuesday.

(With ANI inputs)