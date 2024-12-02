Parliament Winter Session: Some Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha affiliated to the Congress and other opposition parties have expressed reservations over the continued stalling of the Parliament over Adani bribery charges in the ongoing winter session.

The proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were washed out in first week of the Parliament's Winter Session ending November 29, marred by protests by the Opposition over a host of issues including the Adani bribery case, Manipur, and violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the fourth straight day on Friday, November 29, due to ruckus by Opposition MPs. As things stand, the Congress MPs have largely been demanding a discussion on the Adani issue – leading to repeated adjournments in both the houses. The MP's from other opposition parties have been seeking discussions on Manipur situation and the Sambhal violence. In fact, parties including Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) do not want to be part of protests on Adani issue.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday, November 25. The proceedings were adjourned as opposition started protesting in both houses on the first day. There was no business on Tuesday on account of Constitution Day. The proceedings were adjourned in both bouses on Wednesday too for the same reason. Protest continued on Thursday and returned on Friday, too.

'Do Not Appreciate Disruptions' Many Congress MPs do not not appreciate “disruptions of the proceedings as a protest without exploring the chances for cornering the government over issues in debate,” according to a report in The Indian Express. Congress MP and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has been at the forefront of protests on Adani issue. The Raebareli MP, has sought the arrest of Adani over recent charges.

Last month, Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, and seven others were indicted for fraud by US prosecutors over their alleged roles in a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure power-supply deals. The Adani Group has denied all allegations, calling them "baseless".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has listed 16 bills for the for the session, which ends on December 20. Five of these bills have been listed for introduction, consideration and passage, while 10 are for consideration and passage, according to the bulletin of the Lok Sabha.

Parliament Winter Session 2024 Bills The only business the Lok Sabha could do last week was taking up some questions and the adoption of extension of deadline for the Joint Parliamentary Panel (JPC), which is examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. JPC chairman and BJP MP, Jagdambika Pal, moved the motion and which was adopted by the Lok Sabha.

The other bills for consideration and passage in the upcoming session include the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The bills listed for introduction also include the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, which seeks to establish Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya.