Parliament Winter session Day 4: Amit Shah to move J-K Reservation, Reorganisation bill in RS. What to expect today
Parliament Winter session Day 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, while the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 provides amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
On Day 4 of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage. Both the Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.