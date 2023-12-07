On Day 4 of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage. Both the Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, while the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 provides amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019

Also Read: JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, JK Reservation (Amendment) Bill passed by Lok Sabha | Explained Day 4 discussion: As per news agency ANI, the discussion on the "Economic Situation in the country", raised by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Dec 5, will continue in the Rajya Sabha today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, BJP MPs Anil Jain and Neeraj Shekhar are to present the 249th and 250th reports (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in the Rajya Sabha.

BJP MP Chhedi Paswan to lay the Statements of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2023-24).

Telangana CM news LIVE updates Women TMC MPs on Thursday are also set to stage a protest at the Parliament complex against Union Minister Giriraj Singh's "misogynistic" comments targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sources in the party said as reported by PTI. TMC MP Mahua Moitra on X shared a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, "Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate)." Several leaders of the TMC slammed the rural development minister for his comments on the chief minister attending the Kolkata International Film Festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The not so honourable minister of rural development Mr. Giriraj Singh has just made some shocking comments about the only lady chief minister in India, Mamata Banerjee," Moitra said in a post on X.

Recap of Day 3 of the Winter sEssion of the Parliament: On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were passed in the Lok Sabha. While speaking at a debate on the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Article 370 the root cause of terrorism. The Lower House also witnessed political heat after Shah blamed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's for the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir issue leading to a walkout by the Opposition leaders from Parliament.

"I am glad that throughout the whole discussion and debate over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023, no member opposed the 'tattva' (substance) of the Bill," said Amit Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Two mistakes that happened due to the decision of (former PM) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru due to which Kashmir had to suffer for many years. The first is to declare a ceasefire - when our army was winning, the ceasefire was imposed. If there had been a ceasefire after three days, PoK would have been a part of India today... The second is to take our internal issue to the UN. "

Apart from this, The report by the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was tabled in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. A parliamentary panel recommended that representatives from SC and ST communities must be included in selection committees and departmental promotion committees of central public sector banks and organisations. The panel also recommended the appointment of officials from the scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) to the Board of Directors of public sector banks in order to look after the interests of employees from these communities.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.