Parliament Winter Session: Both houses adjourned till Wednesday amid ruckus over Adani bribery case, Manipur

Parliament Winter Session: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid protest by opposition, minutes after the proceedings began on Monday. The session will now reconvene on Wednesday, November 27.

Presiding officer, Sandhya Ray adjourned the session in Lok Sabha till Wednesday soon after the lower house convened at 12 noon. The Congress and other opposition parties staged protests demanding a discussion on Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani Group.

Last week, Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, and seven others were indicted for fraud by US prosecutors over their alleged roles in a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure power-supply deals. The Adani Group has denied all allegations, calling them "baseless".

There will be no session on Tuesday, November 26 – the Constitution Day.

Rajya Sabha adjourned too The proceedings in Rajya Sabha were also adjourned for the day amid ruckus over the Adani issue. The opposition MPs in the upper house demanded a discussion over the issue of bribery allegations against the Adani Group. The upper house will now meet again on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourned the session for an hour after paying tributes to departed members of the House, including two MPs who won the parliamentary elections this year. The session reconvened at 12 only to be adjourned due to protests and sloganeering by the opposition members.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X that as the Parliament session begins, the first step the government should take is to have a detailed discussion on the Adani saga which has the potential of tarnishing India's image at the global stage.

We do not need monopolies and cartels to run this country.

"We do not need monopolies and cartels to run this country. We need healthy market driven competition in the private sector, which facilitates equal opportunities, employment and equitable distribution of wealth, catering to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of India," Kharge added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his customary address to the media before the start of the session, slammed the INDIA bloc for repeatedly disrupting parliamentary proceedings, ahead of the beginning of the winter session of the Parliament on Monday.

"Those rejected 80-90 times by people do not allow discussions in Parliament. They do not understand people's aspirations. I hope new members from every party get chance in Winter Session of Parliament to share their ideas," the Prime Minister said.

Prime MinisterNarendra Modi-led Union government has listed 16 bills, including theWaqf Act Amendment Bill, for the for the session which runs till December 20.