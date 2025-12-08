Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi to initiate debate on Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha at noon today

PM Modi is set to initiate a pivotal debate on 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, igniting political tensions. The Congress has prepared a strong response, reflecting on historical decisions that shaped the song's legacy. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated8 Dec 2025, 07:17 AM IST
New Delhi, Dec 06 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conversation with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Virendra Kumar and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during the tribute-paying ceremony of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 70th death anniversary, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Prerna Sthal in Parliament House premises, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)
New Delhi, Dec 06 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conversation with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Virendra Kumar and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during the tribute-paying ceremony of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 70th death anniversary, observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Prerna Sthal in Parliament House premises, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)(Jitender Gupta)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday open the debate on the 150th anniversary of the Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The Congress has fielded its Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the debate.

The Lok Sabha has listed the ‘Discussion on the 150th anniversary of national song Vande Mataram’ on 8 December, 2025, and allocated ten hours for the debate. PM Modi is likely to initiate the debate at 12 noon. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.

Also Read | PM Modi condoles victims of Goa’s Birch By Romeo Lane club fire

The debate in Parliament is part of the year-long celebrations on the 150th anniversary of the national song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and set to tune by Jadunath Bhattacharya. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the opening speaker during the debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 9 December.

Political Row over Vande Mataram

The special debate in Parliament follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation that the Congress removed significant verses from 'Vande Mataram'. The PM had claimed that this removal "sowed the seeds for partition".

"In 1937, significant verses of 'Vande Mataram', the very essence of its spirit, were removed. Stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' were broken up. Today's generation needs to understand why such injustice was committed against this great mantra of nation-building. Because that same divisive mindset continues to pose a major challenge for the nation even today," the Prime Minister said on 7 November.

However, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit back at PM Modi for his remarks, saying that it was a decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that included many iconic leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, among others.

Also Read | PM Modi urges citizens to celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram

"The Prime Minister has insulted this CWC as well as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. That he should have done so is shocking but not surprising since the RSS had played no role in our Freedom Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi," Ramesh had posted on X on 9 November.

Eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes its deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant.

The Winter session of Parliament commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 19.

History of the national song

Chatterjee composed 'Vande Mataram' and first published it in the literary journal Bangadarshan on 7 November, 1875. It was first used as a political slogan in August 1905 by students who protested against the British Crown, demanding freedom near the town hall in Calcutta (Kolkata). This student procession promoted the idea of 'Swadeshi' and boycotting British goods.

From 1905 to 1947, many who fought for freedom raised 'Vande Mataram' as a political slogan against the British, inspiring a sense of patriotism. In other words, the slogan became a political war cry, especially among nationalists, after the death of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

In 1937, significant verses of 'Vande Mataram', the very essence of its spirit, were removed.

Although it became a political slogan, it wasn't until January 24, 1950, that Vande Mataram was adopted as the national anthem by the Constituent Assembly.

(With agency inputs)

Narendra Modi
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsPoliticsParliament Winter Session: PM Modi to initiate debate on Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha at noon today
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.