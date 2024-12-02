Parliament Winter Session: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are expected to function smoothly in the ongoing winter session of Parliament from December 2 onwards, as the Opposition and government have reached an understanding.

Both the houses were adjourned on Monday for the fifth straight day amid protests by opposition members over Adani bribery charges and other issues.

“We already met with the Speaker, and our only demand is that he has to take action to run the House smoothly. We are ready to run the House provided there should be a discussion on the Constitution which they promised us,” Congress MP KC Venugopal said.

Sources said the government has agreed to hold a debate in the Parliament on the Constitution on December 13 and 14.

Repeated Adjournments The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday, November 25. Proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were washed out in the first week of the Parliament's Winter Session ending November 29, marred by protests by the Opposition over a host of issues, including the Adani bribery case, Manipur, and violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the fifth straight day on Monday, December 2, due to a ruckus by the Opposition MPs.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations, calling them 'baseless'.

Reports also suggested that many MPs from the Congress and other opposition parties did not appreciate disruptions of the proceedings over the Adani issue.

Congress MP and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been at the forefront of protests on the Adani issue. The Raebareli MP has sought Adani's arrest over recent charges.

Last month, Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, and seven others were indicted for fraud by US prosecutors over their alleged roles in a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure power-supply deals. The Adani Group has denied all allegations, calling them “baseless”.

