Parliament’s Budget Session ends today: Modi Govt to push key legislations

The Budget Session of Parliament will end today. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led Union government is expected to push to pass several key legislations on Thursday, the last day of the house.

The session of Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's inaugural address. The first part of the session continued until February 13, and Parliament reconvened on March 10 until today, April 4.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected today to introduce the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, which aims to reserve seats for Scheduled Tribes in Goa and rescind seats in the Legislative Assembly.

"The Bill for enabling reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration," the legislative business on the Parliament website reads.

Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy will introduce a Bill to amend the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and the Mental Healthcare (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Other key presentations include the Committee on Estimates' Sixth Report on promoting climate-resilient agriculture and the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs' Fifth Report on regional rapid transit systems.

According to the list of businesses, Dr Bhola Singh and Dr Sanjay Jaiswal will present the Sixth Report of Committee on Estimates (2024-25) on the subject "Promotion of Climate Resilient Agriculture, Natural and Organic Farming through KVKs" pertaining to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Member of Parliament's Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and Alok Sharma will present the Fifth Report of the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs (2024-25) on the subject, "Regional Rapid Transit System and Role of NCRTC" of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the LoB reads.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prataprao Jadhav, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel, SP Singh Baghel, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Shantanu Thakur, Kamlesh Paswan, Sukanta Majumdar, Savitri Thakur and Pabitra Margherita will lay the papers on the table for their respective ministries.

Key Bill Passed This Session Among key legislations, the Parliament passed the Finance Bill 2025, the Immigration and Foreigners Bill and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, in the two legs of the sessions.

The Waqf Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Friday morning. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed.”

The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, has also been passed in Parliament. The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf Amendment Bill and said it will benefit crores of people from the Muslim community. The Lok Sabha, which discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.