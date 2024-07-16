Party revolt against Biden quiets, but re-election looks tougher

The pause in calls to replace Biden comes as the window for him to withdraw might be rapidly closing. Democratic officials could, as early as Friday, take a step toward enabling a virtual roll call vote to nominate Biden well before the mid-August convention in Chicago. The virtual nomination effort was originally launched before the debate to account for an early Ohio deadline for ballot access—a deadline that has since been removed. But it could now also serve as a way of condensing the period in which Democrats can pursue their revolt.