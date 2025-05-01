Farooq Abdullah claims India, Pakistan ‘getting ready for war’ amid Pahalgam buildup: ‘Pata nahin kal kya hoga’

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah On Wednesday claimed that India and Pakistan were ‘getting ready for war’. Talking to reporters the former chief minister of J&K said, " We don't know what will happen tomorrow. Today, two countries are getting ready for a fight. Attempts are being done to ensure this doesn't happen and a solution can be found to catch them (terrorists) and those who are behind it".

JKNC leader Farooq Abdullah condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam region of the Union Territory, attributing it to security lapses and Pakistan's attempts to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Pakistan did not see how it is going to affect Muslims in India’ Farooq Abdullah criticised Pakistan's propaganda and Army Chief General Asim Munir's provocative remarks on the two-nation theory, while expressing support for PM Narendra Modi's response.

“There is no doubt that this was a matter of security and intelligence lapses...They wouldn't (Pakistan) have liked the fact that we were leading our lives very well...propaganda was spread among our people as well...so they (Pakistan) resorted to this (Pahalgam attack).”

“But they didn't look at the fact that how it is going to affect the Muslims in India”, Abdullah said.

Flagging recent targeted communal attacks within the country, ex-J&K Chief Minister said, “A narrative is already going on since last 10 years, to eliminate Muslims completely, to burn our Mosques.”

"We were dealing with it already. Now, Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir provoked by speaking about two-nation theory. If war happens, it will come to the table, but what will happen on the table, only Allah knows," Farooq Abdullah added.

‘PM Modi has our full support’ Abdullah on Tuesday voiced strong support for PM Narendra Modi amid rising tensions with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Calling for national unity and cautioning Islamabad against further provocations, Abdullah said, “We have given our full support to the prime minister. After that, we should not be questioned. The prime minister should do whatever work he necessary.”

Responding to Pakistan’s repeated assertions of being a nuclear power, Farooq Abdullah also reminded them of India’s own capabilities.