Peace, Deterrence and Other Gods That Failed

But what could be more ingrained and respectable than the push to impose such a peace on Israel? Enlightened opinion in the West is firm that Israel needs to “end the occupation" in the West Bank, establishing a Palestinian state a stone’s throw from Israel’s capital, or a binational state in which Israel’s Jews are subject to an Arab majority. Not doing so, Israelis are told, is unsustainable and against international law. It’s even “apartheid." In other words, by law Israel must offer up its major population centers for the kind of slaughter we have witnessed in its south, doubtless provoking an even larger war. We call this “the peace process."