Pentagon chief says war with China neither imminent nor unavoidable
Feliz Solomon , Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Jun 2024, 02:09 PM IST
SummaryDefense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking in Singapore, struck a nonconfrontational tone a day after his first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart.
SINGAPORE—Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that a war with China is neither imminent nor unavoidable, striking a nonconfrontational tone a day after his first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less