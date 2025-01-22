Pentagon plans for bigger US troop role at border
Nancy A. Youssef , Vera Bergengruen , Gordon Lubold , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Jan 2025, 10:21 AM IST
SummaryPresident Trump has called migrants, drug-traffickers and smugglers an invasion requiring a military response.
WASHINGTON—Pentagon officials are planning options for using federal troops to secure the U.S.-Mexico border against drug traffickers, human smugglers and migrants, a potentially major shift in military priorities ordered by President Trump, officials said Tuesday.
