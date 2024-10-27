Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP after a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus injured nine people. He emphasized the need for responsible governance and improved public infrastructure, citing past tragedies as evidence of neglect.

Bandra Terminus Safety: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has criticised the BJP following a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station, which he described as a stark example of India's deteriorating infrastructure. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, left nine people injured as passengers rushed to board a Gorakhpur-bound train at Bandra terminus.

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concerns Over Public Safety Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the need for responsible governance, stating, “Inaugurations and publicity are acceptable only when the foundation behind them is about working for public good." He expressed serious concern over the neglect of public infrastructure, noting that “when people lose their lives due to a lack of maintenance... it is a matter of serious concern."

The stampede took place amid a surge of travellers heading home for the Diwali and Chhath festivals. Local officials reported that many passengers attempted to board the unreserved Antyodaya Express train as it arrived at platform No. 1.

Bandra Terminus Stampeded Details The Western Railway confirmed that the stampede occurred at 2:45 AM as the train was "slowly moving" from the yard to the platform. “During this time, some passengers attempted to board the moving train, leading to an accident where two passengers fell and got injured," the statement detailed. Although the Western Railway reported two injuries, Mumbai's disaster control cell indicated that nine people were affected.

Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and Home Guard officers responded swiftly, taking the injured to the nearby Bhabha Government Hospital, where they were reported stable.

Call for Improved Infrastructure Gandhi recalled the tragic Balasore train accident in June last year, where 300 lives were lost, accusing the BJP government of failing to adequately compensate the victims. He remarked, "Imagine when even a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj falls down in just nine months; it clearly means the intention was only publicity."

He emphasised the urgent need for "international-class infrastructure" that caters to the local needs of the poor, making business operations easy and travel safe. “India is capable and competent — we just need an effective and transparent system aimed at public service," he added.

As the country grapples with ongoing concerns about infrastructure safety, the incident at Bandra railway station serves as a critical reminder of the challenges that lie ahead in ensuring public safety and service.