'People of Telangana are also saying Teesri baar Modi sarkar', says PM Modi in Nagarkurnool | 5 key highlights
During a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress and BRS of breaking the dreams of Telangana people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 March addressed a public meeting in Telangana's Nagarkurnool. The Prime Minister during his address slammed the Congress and BRS and said that they ‘shattered all dreams of the people of Telangana’
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message