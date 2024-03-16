Active Stocks
During a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress and BRS of breaking the dreams of Telangana people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 March addressed a public meeting in Telangana's Nagarkurnool. The Prime Minister during his address slammed the Congress and BRS and said that they ‘shattered all dreams of the people of Telangana’

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's address:

1. As the Election Commission will be announcing the schedule of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections today, PM Modi stated that people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. "The election dates (for Lok Sabha polls 2024) will be announced in Delhi in some time. However, people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. The country has announced 'abki baar 400 paar', and the crowd here at Nagarkurnool is a testimony to that," he said.

2. The Prime Minister also spoke on his 2023 visit to the state during the assembly elections. He added, “I had visited Telangana during (2023) Assembly elections. At that time, I realised that people are really angry with the BRS. And today, I can see that people of Telangana have decided to elect Modi again."

3. 

Published: 16 Mar 2024, 12:36 PM IST
