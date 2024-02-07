‘People will decide…’: Congress on PM Modi's confidence of BJP getting 370 seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
PM Modi expressed confidence that BJP will get over 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned how Modi knows the number of seats before the elections.
Congress leader Avinash Pande on Tuesday stated that people of the country will decide on how many seats they wish to allot to political parties. His statement came in response to PM Narendra Modi's motion of thanks wherein he expressed confidence that people will give BJP a renewed mandate of over 370 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.