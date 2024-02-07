Congress leader Avinash Pande on Tuesday stated that people of the country will decide on how many seats they wish to allot to political parties. His statement came in response to PM Narendra Modi 's motion of thanks wherein he expressed confidence that people will give BJP a renewed mandate of over 370 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

While speaking to ANI, Pande said, "That is up to the public; the people of the country will decide that, and Rahul Gandhi's yatra shows what the country wants." The Congress leader also said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is also receiving a good response from the public and the same will be reflected in the outcome of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, PM Modi used his reply during the motion of thanks on the President's address to launch one of the strongest attacks on Congress as he also hit out at the INDIA bloc over its "disturbed alignment," while expressing confidence that people will give BJP a renewed mandate of over 370 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the work done for all sections of society.

"Only 100-125 days remain to go. I don't go into numbers, but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400, and the BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be about taking very big decisions," the Prime Minister said.

Commenting on the internal dispute among the INDIA bloc parties, PM Modi said, “Congress must have learnt what is alignment, but the alignment of the alliance is distorted."

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also criticised PM Modi's remarks about BJP getting 370 seats in the upcoming elections and said, "How does Modi ji know before the elections that there will be 370 seats?" He also claimed that there is some secret hidden in EVMs.

"How does Modi ji know before the elections that there will be 370 seats? If they have removed Article 370, it means that you will get 370 seats. I think there is some secret hidden in EVMs. It seems that Modi ji has some hand in the EVMs. If the country's leader makes such a statement before the elections, then people's right to vote will be protected properly... I have doubts about this," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!