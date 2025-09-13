Peru, Colombia pledge to ensure Amazon River navigability

Peru and Colombia on Friday committed to ensure navigability along the Amazon River, where a disputed island remains a point of contention between the two countries.

The South American nations have feuded for decades over the delineation of their border in the Amazon River, where its shifting course complicates demarcation.

"The delegations of Peru and Colombia emphasized their commitment to... preserve navigability conditions in the Atacuari-Leticia sector of the Amazon River, for the benefit of the riverine populations of both countries," said a joint statement released by their foreign ministries following a two-day meeting.

In early August, the two countries traded barbs and reiterated their competing claims to the remote Santa Rosa Island in the Amazon, which lies in the tri-border area between Colombia, Peru and Brazil.

Diplomatic delegations from both countries met Thursday and Friday in Lima for the 14th Meeting of the Permanent Joint Border Inspection Commission (Comperif) to strengthen border integration and ensure the river's navigability.

The Comperif meeting focused on reviewing the Amazon River's fluvial dynamics and actions to ensure river access and navigability, promoting integration and opportunities for border communities.

Peru claims that Santa Rosa emerged as an extension of Peru's Chineria Island due to falling Amazon water levels.

Lima asserts the island's population of fewer than 3,000 is Peruvian and maintains that the border with Colombia was established by international treaties a century ago.

Bogota, however, argues that Santa Rosa emerged after those treaties and remains unassigned to either nation.

In July, Peru formalized the creation of the Santa Rosa district and sent officials to the island, leading to Bogota accusing its neighbor of effectively annexing the area.