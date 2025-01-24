(Bloomberg) -- Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth cleared a crucial Senate procedural hurdle despite new allegations of abusing a former wife, signaling likely support for his confirmation.

Hegseth denies the steady stream of allegations, ranging from domestic abuse to excessive drinking, that have surfaced against him since Trump tapped him to run the department in November.

The Senate voted 51-49 Thursday to stop opponents from using procedural measures to delay approval of Hegseth’s nomination, preparing the way for a confirmation vote within days.

The Republican-controlled Senate’s show of support for Hegseth in the face of criticism that he lacks high-level experience and allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and financial mismanagement of organizations he previously led offer a powerful demonstration of Donald Trump’s sway over GOP lawmakers.

Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine were the only two Republicans to vote against moving to a final vote on Hegseth.

Murkowski said in a social media post that Hegseth’s record, including admissions of marital infidelity, demonstrates “a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces.” She also raised concerns about his earlier opposition to women in combat.

“Although he has recently revised his statements on women in combat since being nominated, I remain concerned about the message that confirming Mr. Hegseth sends to women currently serving and those aspiring to join,” Murkowski said.

Collins, who chairs the powerful Appropriations Committee, raised similar concerns. Collins said in a social media post she is “not convinced” that Hegseth has changed his past opposition to women in combat and added that she believes he lacks “a sufficient appreciation” for some of the military’s policies, including prohibitions on torture.

Senate Republicans moved forward with the nomination two days after public revelations that Hegseth’s former sister-in law had alleged in a sworn affidavit that Hegseth was emotionally abusive to his second wife, one time causing her to hide in a closet for her safety, and had a history of drunken and aggressive behavior.

Earlier in the day, the Republican-controlled Senate easily confirmed John Ratcliffe’s nomination as CIA director in a 74-25 vote. Ratcliffe served as national intelligence director during Donald Trump’s first term in the White House.

Hegseth, 44, a former Fox News host who served in the Army National Guard in Iraq and Afghanistan, dismissed allegations against him as “anonymous smears” in his confirmation hearing.

Hegseth’s lawyer Timothy Parlatore denied the claims of the nominee’s former sister-in-law and called her “an anti-Trump far left Democrat” who never got along with his family.

