Petrol diesel price hike: Congress slams Modi govt – ‘Inflation man unleashed whip on public’

The Opposition parties on 15 May launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over fuel price hike announced on 15 May. The opposition accused PM Modi of unleashing ‘the whip’ on the public after the Centre increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 across the country.

Congress party linked the fuel price hike to the completion of the Assembly election in four states and one union territory, said that PM Modi's "vasooli (extortion) begins" after the elections.

"Inflation Man Modi has once again unleashed the whip on the public today. Petrol and diesel have been increased by 3-3 rupees. Meanwhile, CNG prices have also been raised by 2 rupees. Elections over - Modi's extortion begins," Congress said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did petrol and diesel prices increase by ₹3 per litre on May 15? ⌵ Petrol and diesel prices were increased by ₹3 per litre after state-owned oil firms ended a four-year hiatus in rate revisions. This hike was necessitated by a sharp rise in global energy prices due to the conflict in West Asia and the financial unsustainability of maintaining previous prices. 2 What is the current price of petrol and diesel in Delhi after the recent hike? ⌵ Following the price revision on May 15, petrol now costs ₹97.77 per litre in Delhi, an increase from ₹94.77. Diesel prices have risen to ₹90.67 per litre from ₹89.67. 3 How long had petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged before the May 15 increase? ⌵ Petrol and diesel prices had remained unchanged for approximately two years, since April 2022, except for a one-off reduction of ₹2 per litre each in March 2024 before the Lok Sabha elections. 4 What impact has the West Asia conflict had on global oil prices and Indian fuel prices? ⌵ The conflict in West Asia has caused global oil prices to surge by over 50%, with crude averaging around $113-114 per barrel. This increase in input costs, after a period of absorbing losses, made the price hike inevitable for Indian oil marketing companies. 5 Why did OMCs' stock prices decline despite the petrol and diesel price hike? ⌵ Investor sentiment remained weak as the ₹3 per litre hike was considered lower than market expectations, especially with global crude oil prices continuing to climb sharply. This led to concerns about fuel marketing margins.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by ₹3 per litre on Friday after state-owned oil firms ended a four-year record hiatus in rate revisions. Soon after petrol price, CNG prices hiked by ₹2 in Delhi from today., 15 May.

The fuel price hike comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to adopt austerity measures to conserve foreign exchange by reducing imports of crude oil and precious metals.

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The price hike also comes less than two weeks after state assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. Polls in Assam and Kerala were held on 9 April, in Tamil Nadu and the first phase of voting in West Bengal on 23 April, and ended in 29 April with the second phase of polling in West Bengal. The results were announced on 4 May

Petrol price was hiked to ₹97.77 per litre from ₹94.77 in the national capital. Diesel now costs ₹90.67 as against ₹89.67 per litre previously, according to industry sources.

The increase is a 10th of the desired hike needed to account for the surge in global energy rates since the start of the West Asia conflict.

State-owned oil firms had kept fuel price unchanged for 11 weeks despite a surge in input cost, but passed on part of the increase once operations became financially unsustainable, the sources said.

First hike since April 2022 Prices have remained on freeze since April 2022, but had a one-off reduction of ₹2 a litre each on petrol and diesel in March 2024 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had abandoned the daily price revision in April 2022 to insulate domestic consumers from a steep price increase that was warranted because of international oil prices shooting through the roof post Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They incurred heavy losses in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year, which they recouped when rates fell in subsequent months.

But the war in West Asia has again sent international oil prices soaring by over 50 per cent.

The basket of crude oil that India imports averaged USD 69 per barrel in February before the war in West Asia broke out. It averaged USD 113-114 per barrel in subsequent months.

(With agency inputs)