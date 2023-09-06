‘Please read Constitution: Jaishankar’s dig at Opposition furore amid India vs Bharat controversy1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Union Minister Jaishankar has taken a dig at the Opposition furore over the ‘Bharat’ renaming row, saying ‘India that is Bharat, it is there in the Constitution’
Union Minister Jaishankar on Wednesday took a dig at the Opposition for its uproar over the speculations that the Central government will propose renaming India to 'Bharat', saying ‘India, that is Bharat’ is mentioned in the Constitution. Jaishankar also asked the Opposition leaders to read the Constitution. The speculation erupted after Rashtrapati Bhawan invitations for a G20 dinner on September 9 on behalf of the 'President of Bharat' and the customary ‘President of India’.