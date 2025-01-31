‘No foreign-backed interference this time’: PM Modi’a jibe at INDIA bloc ahead of Budget Session of Parliament

Budget Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a jibe at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that no “foreign-backed” issue is being raised ahead of the Parliament's Budget Session.

PM Modi was referring to the protests by Opposition parties, including the Congress in previous Parliament sessions over revelations made by now-disbanded US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on alleged stock manipulation and tax evasion by the Gautam Adani group.

“You must have noticed, since 2014, this is the first Parliament Session, which saw no 'videshi chingari' (foreign interference) in our affairs, in which no foreign forces tried to ignite a fire. I had noticed this before every budget session. And many in our country leave no stone unturned to fan these sparks,” Modi said, speaking to the media ahead of Budget Session 2025.

Earlier this month, Hindenburg Research founder Nate Anderson announced disbanding his US investment research firm. The company rattled the Adani Group in 2023 after publishing a report accusing it of “pulling the largest con in corporate history”.

Budget Session Begins The Budget Session begins on Friday with President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses of Parliament, assembled together in the Lok Sabha. After the President's address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha separately.

“This is the first complete budget of my third term.” I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation,” Modi said.

The Budget Session will be held from January 31 to February 13 before breaking for recess to examine the Budget proposals. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4. Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Saturday for the eighth consecutive time.

“I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country. It is a matter of great pride that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that all MPs, especially young MPs, will contribute to strengthening Viksit Bharat since it is a golden opportunity for them.

"They will be witness to the Viksit Bharat... I hope that we will stand up to the hopes and expectations of people," he said.

The Prime Minister said that his government will focus on India's all-round development in the third term. “We are moving ahead on mission mode...Innovation, inclusion and investment form the base of our economic activity,” he said adding that many historic bills and amendments will be discussed.

Opposition to corner Modi govt The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to get off to a stormy start today, with opposition parties demanding a discussion on the alleged mismanagement of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, where 30 pilgrims were killed in a stampede earlier this week.

At the all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, opposition parties accused the government of politicising the parliamentary committees and trying to push its agenda by using its majority.