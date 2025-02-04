Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Donald Trump on February 13 in Washington DC. Trump is also likely to host a dinner for PM Modi during the visit.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Washington DC on the evening of February 12 after wrapping up his visit to France, Hindustan Times reported. He will stay in the US capital till February 14. Modi is expected to have engagements with US corporate leaders during his visit.

Soon after taking office on Janaury 20, Trump told reporters that Modi was likely to visit the White House in February. There has been no confirmation of dates from Indian side, yet.

On January 27, Trump, in a call with PM Modi, highlighted key areas for strengthening US-India ties, focusing on defense procurement and trade. According to a White House readout, President Trump emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment.

On January 31, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India and the United States were working towards an early visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic partnership. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the dates for the visit are being worked on and will be announced at the appropriate time.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

Strengthening strategic partnerships

Both leaders emphasized their commitment to advance the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership.

India’s upcoming role as the host of the Quad Leaders’ Summit later this year was also a key focus of the discussion. “Both leaders emphasized their commitment to advance the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year,” the White House readout stated.