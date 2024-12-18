PM Modi attacks Congress: ’Party’s rotten ecosystem think their lies can hide insult to Dr Ambedkar’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18 lashed out at the Congress party accusing them of attempting to conceal their past misdeeds and disrespect towards Dr. Ambedkar.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken! The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities.”

The Prime Minister in his post further listed out Congress' sins towards Dr. Ambedkar. He wrote, “Getting him defeated in elections not once but twice. Pandit Nehru campaigning against him and making his loss a prestige issue. Denying him a Bharat Ratna. Denying his portrait a place of pride in Parliament’s Central Hall.”

Lashing out at the Congress, he added, “The party can try as they want but they can’t deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities.”

Additionally, NDTV reported that PM Modi and Amit Shah met Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in the midst of the Ambedkar controversy.

Several MPs of the INDIA bloc staged a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

What is the Dr Amedkar row all about? While speaking during the debate on Constitution of India in the Upper House on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the opposition leaders for repeatedly using Ambedkar's name.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah is heard saying in the video.

Congress' reaction on Amit Shah speech in RS The Congress demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks in the Rajya Sabha. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We demand resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for 'insulting' Ambedkar; he should apologise to the nation."

Rahul Gandhi said “Those who believe in Manusmriti will definitely have problems with Ambedkar ji.” The party alleged that Shah's remarks during a debate on the Constitution show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for Ambedkar.

Opposition walks out of Maharashtra legislative council Opposition members walked out of the Maharashtra legislative council on Wednesday after not being allowed to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. Congress leader Nitin Raut said they will not tolerate "insult" of Ambedkar whom they revere as God.

