Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi. The BJP’s election committee meeting is currently underway. BJP Chief JP Nadda welcomed PM Narendra Modi at the party headquarters as he arrived for the meeting. The meeting scheduled to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan is underway at the party headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting was also attended by key leaders of the saffron party including BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal have also arrived at the venue of the meeting.

Senior leaders including Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Pralhad Joshi also attended the election committee meeting.

According to the reports, candidates for about 60 to 70 seats in Rajasthan will be discussed in the BJP’s election committee meeting, while those for 31 seats in Chhattisgarh will be approved today in the presence of PM Modi.

The BJP is actively refining its election strategies for five states set to go to the polls, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party has categorized all constituencies in these states into distinct groups labeled A, B, C, and D.

Category A includes seats where the party has consistently performed well while category B includes seats where the BJP has a mixed record of victories and losses. Category C includes seats where the party is deemed to be on a relatively weaker footing. In contrast, Category D seats have seen continuous BJP defeats in the last three elections, PTI reported.

The elections to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are likely scheduled for December 2023. The dates for the election have not been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

