PM Modi, BJP to release manifesto for Lok Sabha Election 2024 tomorrow: What to expect?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP's manifesto will be released at party headquarters in Delhi on April 14, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to release its manifesto or "Sankalp Patra" for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Sunday, April 14. The manifesto will be released at party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, news agency PTI reported.