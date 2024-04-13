Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP's manifesto will be released at party headquarters in Delhi on April 14, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to release its manifesto or "Sankalp Patra" for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Sunday, April 14. The manifesto will be released at party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, news agency PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lok Sabha Elections will take place across the country this year. The voting will begin on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4.

What to expect in BJP's manifesto? The BJP's manifesto is likely to focus on development across different sections of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi has time and again said there are only four "castes" in his opinion — the youth, women, farmers and the poor. Keeping this in view, several measures for the upliftment of these four sections of the society will be among the highlights of the BJP's poll pledges.

The Prime Minister and other top leaders of BJP have voiced their aim to make India a developed country by 2047. PM Modi had said he will be help India achieve a place in Top 3 economies across the world.

According to the ET report, the BJP received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including over 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP told the Economic Times that the party pledges to fulfil only those promises that are achievable. "The theme of the manifesto will be 'Modi's Guarantee: Developed India 2047', with a focus on cultural nationalism," the report added.

Earlier, a Business Standard reported cited sources as syaing that the BJP is likely to include a promise of multiple high-speed rail or bullet train corridors in the Lok Sabha 2024 manifesto. "The party is considering including several HSR projects as a key promise for the next five years," it added.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people's suggestions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in April, the Congress — the BJP's key rival — released its poll manifesto “Nyay patra" for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The broad theme of the Congress manifesto is "work, wealth and welfare". In its manifesto, the Congress mentioned 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay'.

