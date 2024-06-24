‘Modi busy saving his govt’: From NEET scam to heatwave deaths - Rahul Gandhi flags 10 issues in ‘first 15 days of NDA'
Rahul Gandhi lists ten issues with Modi 3.0 government on the first day of Parliament session. He accuses PM Modi of being on the backfoot and busy saving his government.
Lok Sabha Session: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Monday listed ‘ten’ issues that took place with the first fifteen days of Modi 3.0 government. These included NEET-UG 2024, deaths due to heatwave, terror attacks in Kashmir, and more. Notably, Monday, was also the first day of Parliament session, of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term government.