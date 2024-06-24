Rahul Gandhi lists ten issues with Modi 3.0 government on the first day of Parliament session. He accuses PM Modi of being on the backfoot and busy saving his government.

Lok Sabha Session: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Monday listed 'ten' issues that took place with the first fifteen days of Modi 3.0 government. These included NEET-UG 2024, deaths due to heatwave, terror attacks in Kashmir, and more. Notably, Monday, was also the first day of Parliament session, of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term government.

“Psychologically on the backfoot, Narendra Modi is busy saving his government", alleged Rahul Gandhi.

The issues listed by Rahul Gandhi included, "Horrific train accident, Terrorist attacks in Kashmir, The plight of passengers in trains, NEET scam, NEET PG cancelled, UGC NET paper leak, Milk, pulses, gas, toll and expensive, Forests blazing with fire, Water crisis, Deaths due to lack of arrangements during heat wave".

In the tweet, Rahul Gandhi added, “INDIA's strong opposition will continue its pressure, raise the voice of the people, and will not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability."

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "attacking" the Constitution. He emphasized that the Opposition INDIA bloc finds such assaults unacceptable.

Opposition leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in Parliament premises, holding copies of the Constitution in their hands.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing media persons before the commencement of the Parliament Session, took an indirect jab at the Congress over the Emergency imposed in 1975, calling it a "blot" on democracy "when the Constitution was discarded".

"Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, and democracy was completely suppressed," he said.

