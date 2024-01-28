PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar on phone call as he returns to NDA, junks alliance with RJD, Congress
PM Modi dialled Nitish Kumar after his resignation from Bihar's chief minister post and congratulated him. The JD(U) chief is now set to form coalition with BJP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dialed and congratulated Nitish Kumar ahead of his resignation as the Bihar chief minister. Nitish Kumar on Sunday junked the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, by resigning as the chief minister. He is expected to return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).