PM Modi dials Vladimir Putin, reiterates stance of 'dialogue, diplomacy' on Russia-Ukraine conflict
PM Modi also reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward in context with the Russia-Ukraine war. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, said India government officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russia's re-elected President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, PM Modi reiterated India's stance of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward for the Russia-Ukraine war. PM Modi also congratulated President Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation and conveyed his best wishes for “peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Russia".