PM Modi hits back at Opposition's ‘BJP out to destroy Constitution’ remark: ‘Geeta, Quran, Ramayana for…’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had in March hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that they wanted to destroy the Indian Constitution. The remark followed BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's statement that the party needs a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out the the opposition INDIA bloc, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for their ‘BJP was out to destroy the Constitution’ remark, and said ‘The Constitution is Geeta, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible and Quran for the government’.