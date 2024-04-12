Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out the the opposition INDIA bloc, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for their ‘BJP was out to destroy the Constitution’ remark, and said ‘The Constitution is Geeta, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible and Quran for the government’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi also said that even the father of constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar would not be able to abolish the Indian Constitution now.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has in March hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that they wanted to destroy the Indian Constitution. The remark followed BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's statement that the saffron camp needs a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution.

The BJP has, however, dubbed Hegde's remarks "personal opinion" and sought clarification from him.

PM Modi on Friday hit back at Congress during an election rally in Barmer, and said, "The INDI alliance is telling lies in the name of the Constitution".

"As far as the Constitution is concerned, even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish it. The Constitution is Geeta, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bible and Quran for the government. For us, the Constitution is everything," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said his government came up with the idea of celebrating Constitution Day, which was opposed by the Congress, and he also developed the 'Panchtirthas' associated with Ambedkar.

PM Modi exuberated confidence in the Lok Sabha poll 2024 outcomes and said people are talking about the BJP winning 400 seats this time because the Congress has continuously tried to stop him from doing good work in the last 10 years.

"Hence the country wants to punish you (Congress) and has made up its mind to clean you up," he said.

PM Modi also critiqued Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘Shakti’ remark. The PM alleged that 'Shehzada' Rahul Gandhi was out to destroy the Shakti of Hindu religion.

"Our mothers and sisters will deal with those who try to destroy shakti".PM Modi said.

PM Modi also brought forth the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony, held on 22 January and said that Congress boycotted the event for electoral gains ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024.

