PM Modi launches developmental projects worth 5,800 crore in Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched developmental projects worth ₹5,800 crores in Gujarat across multiple sectors like rail, road, water and irrigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These projects are expected to benefit farmers and improve connectivity around Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Highlighting the work done to improve water supply and irrigation in northern Gujarat, Modi said six barrages are being built on river Sabarmati to ensure maximum benefits to farmers of the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We (have) worked to develop the agriculture sector as well as the industrial sector of north Gujarat", Modi said.

Saying that the scope of irrigation in northern Gujarat has increased manifold in 20-22 years due to irrigation projects, Modi said new micro irrigation technologies adopted by farmers has given them opportunities to grow new crops.

“Farmers can now grow many crops like wheat, castor, groundnut and gram along with fennel, cumin and other spices," he said, adding that work is currently underway to build a mega food park in Banaskantha, similar to one in Mehsana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New railway projects and the upcoming dedicated freight corridor between Mehsana and Ahmedabad will strengthen the connectivity of the region, especially linkages to major ports in Pipavav, Porbandar, and Jamnagar, Modi said.

The projects launched by the prime minister on Monday included the New Bhandu-New Sanand(N) section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), doubling of the Viramgam-Samakhiali rail line, inauguration of Katosan Road-Bechraji-Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL Siding) rail project, and a project for recharge of various village lakes of Vijapur taluka and Mansa taluka of Mehsana and Gandhinagar districts.

Apart from these, PM Modi also inaugurated the Valasana barrage on Sabarmati river in Mehsana District, and Dharoi dam based Palanpur lifeline project, apart from launching schemes for provisioning of drinking water in Palanpur, and Banaskantha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

