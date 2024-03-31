Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at PM Modi's ‘gave away Katchatheevu island’ remark :'Your desperation is palpable'
Mallikarjun Kharge accused PM Modi of neglecting India's territorial integrity and national security, citing his response to border tension with China. Kharge also questioned Modi's focus on Congress rather than addressing key issues affecting the nation.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has "only just woken up to issues of territorial integrity and national security". Terming the two term of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governance as “misrule", Mallikarjun Kharge jibbed “elections are the trigger. Your desperation is palpable".