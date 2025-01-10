PM Modi opens up on childhood, politics, and aspirations in debut podcast with Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath – key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in his first podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Friday. In the over two-hour podcast, the PM spoke at length about his childhood, friends, risk-taking ability, vision for youth and a host of other topics.

PM Modi recalled that in a speech as Gujarat chief minister, he had said mistakes happen and he, too, can make some since he is not God.

Here are key takeaways from the podcast:

Debut Podcast: PM Narendra Modi admitted that this was his debut on a podcast platform. “This is my first podcast. I don't know how it'll go with your audience,” the Prime Minister told Nikhil Kamath.

I am a human too: Modi reflected on a previous speech from his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister, stating, “I said something insensitively. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God.”

“Jab mukhyamantri bana, mera ek bhashan tha, maine sarvajank roop se kaha… galtiyan hoti hai, mujhse bhi hoti hai. Mein bhi manushya hun, mein koi devta thodi hun (When I became CM (of Gujarat), I gave a speech. I said publicly that people commit mistakes, I also do, I am a human, I am not a God),” Modi said during the podcast.

Gujarat days Used to wash clothes: PM Modi said that he used to wash the clothes of his family members. “I used to wash the clothes of all my family members. Because of that, I was allowed to go to the pond,” Modi said, recalling his childhood days.

Chinese Connection: PM Modi said he lived in Gujarat's Vadnagar, which was visited by Chinese philosopher Hiuen Tsang. “I read somewhere that Chinese philosopher Hiuen Tsang had lived in Vadnagar for some time, and a film was being made on his travels. This prompted me to write to the Chinese embassy and request them to feature our village as well in the film,” he said.

Later, when he became the Prime Minister in 2014, Modi started getting calls from various world leaders. Chinese President Xi Jinping was one among them.

Modi revealed that during his conversation with Xi Jinping, the Chinese president sought to visit Gujarat. “I said that's great. But then Xi said he wanted to visit Gujarat's Vadnagar. I was intrigued as he made such a detailed plan. He then told me, ‘You and I share a special relation’.”

Ordinary Student: Modi said he was an ordinary student when asked about his childhood. “I was not noticeable in any way, but one of my teachers, Bheljibhai Chaudhary, used to encourage me a lot. One day, he told my father - ‘He is so talented, but he does not focus’,” he said, adding that "but if exams had competition element, I used to run away from it ... just clear the exam somehow,” he PM said.

Had lost connection with everyone: When asked about childhood friends, Modi said, “I had left my house and every relation at a young age. I was spending my life like a wandering man and had lost connection with everyone. When I became CM, I invited my old class friends to the chief minister's house. My intention was to show them that I was still the person who used to live with them years ago in the village. I wanted to re-live those moments.”

“Around 30-35 of them came, we ate, talked about old times... but I did not enjoy it because I was looking for friends while they were looking at me as a CM. There's no one in my life now who calls me ‘tu’ anymore,” PM Modi said.

Difference in three terms as PM: Modi touched upon his three terms. “In the first term, the people were trying to understand me, and I was trying to understand Delhi. In the second term, I used to think from the perspective of the past. In the third term, my thinking has changed, my morale is high, and my dreams have grown."

On the present term, Modi said, “I want solutions to all problems by 2047 for Viksit Bharat. There should be 100 per cent delivery of government schemes. This is real social justice and secularism. The driving force behind this is - AI-'Aspirational India'.”

The Success Mantra in politics: PM Modi said that he believes that for success in politics, one needs dedication and commitment. “You should be there for the people, and you should be a good team player. If you consider yourself above all, thinking that everyone will follow you, maybe his politics works and he wins the elections, but there is no guarantee that he will be a successful politician," PM Modi said.

On Gandhi and Savarkar: PM Modi spoke about the importance of idealism over ideology, saying that even though politics can't happen without ideology. He said that Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar had different paths, but their ideology was “freedom”.

“Idealism is far more important than ideology. Without ideology, politics can't happen. However, idealism is very much required. Before Independence, the ideology (of freedom fighters) was freedom. Gandhi had a different path, but the ideology was freedom. Savarkar took his own path, but his ideology was freedom,” PM Modi said.

Nation First Ideology: The Prime Minister said that it was always to keep the nation first. “I am not the kind of person who changes his stance as per his convenience. I have grown up believing in only one (kind of) ideology. If I were to describe my ideology in a few words, I would say, ‘Nation first’. Anything that fits into the tagline, ‘nation first’, doesn't bind me in the shackles of ideology and tradition. It pushed us to move forward. I am ready to leave old things and embrace new ones. However, the condition is always, ‘nation first’,” PM Modi said.

