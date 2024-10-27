PM Modi urges India to become self-reliant in his radio address

Rhik Kundu
Published27 Oct 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday, reflected on self-reliance and national unity, India’s rise in animation and gaming, and a collective fight against cyber fraud.

Speaking to people across India, the prime minister focused on the contributions of Indian heroes, the blossoming digital creativity of the youth, and the importance of self-reliance and vigilance in the modern age.

"Self-reliance has become not only our policy but our passion as well. Not that long ago... just 10 years ago, if someone had said then, that some complex technology was to develop in India, many people would not believe it and many would ridicule it—but today the same people are amazed to see the success of the country," he said during the 115th edition of the programme.

"Becoming self-reliant, India is doing wonders in every sector. Just think, India, which used to import mobile phones once upon a time, is the world's second-largest manufacturer today. India, which once was the biggest buyer of defence equipment in the world, is now exporting to 85 countries. Today, in space technology, India has become the first country to reach the south pole of the moon," he added.

Animation, gaming sectors

The prime minister also addressed India’s emerging role in animation and gaming, noting the global appeal of Indian-created animation characters, from Chhota Bheem to Hanuman.

He highlighted how Indian talent is making its mark internationally and contributing to iconic global projects like Spider-Man and Transformers.

"Our youth are creating content that reflects Indian culture, making India a rising powerhouse in animation," he said.

" I would like to tell the youth of India—expand your creativity. Who knows, the world's next super hit animation might emerge from your computer! The next viral game could be your creation! Your innovation in educational animations can achieve great success," he added.

The prime minister also warned of cyber threats and scams like "digital arrest," where fraudsters intimidate victims by posing as officials of law enforcement agencies.

"People have lost lakhs of rupees earned through their hard work, out of sheer fear. Whenever you receive such a call, don’t be scared. You should be aware that no investigative agency ever inquires like this through a phone call or a video call," he said.

Beware of cyber fraud

"I am enumerating the three steps to digital security. These three steps are—'Stop – Think – Take Action. As soon as you get a call, stop... - don't panic, stay calm, don't take any hasty steps, don't give away your personal information to anyone; if possible, take a screenshot and record it for sure," he added.

Modi also urged the public to support local businesses and strengthen the the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

"In this festival season, we strengthen this campaign of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We do our shopping with the mantra of ‘vocal for local’. This is the new India where the impossible is just a challenge... where ‘make in India’ has now turned into ‘make for the world’, where every citizen is an innovator, where every challenge is an opportunity," he said.

"We not only have to make India self-reliant, but also strengthen our country as a global powerhouse of innovation," he added.

27 Oct 2024, 04:34 PM IST
