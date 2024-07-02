PM Modi mocked the Congress for not crossing 100 seats for three consecutive times. He urged them to accept the mandate and stop fake victory celebrations. Opposition members disrupted the Parliament session.

Parliament Session 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-enacted the character 'Mausi' from the cult favourite movie Sholay on Tuesday to mock the Opposition INDIA bloc and Congress, referencing the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections results.

PM Modi quipped, "Teesri baar hi toh haare hain, par moral victory toh hai na, party ki lutiya duboyi hai par wo saans toh le rahi hai" (They have lost for the third time, but it is a moral victory nonetheless. The party may have been ruined, but they are still breathing at least...)

PM Narendra Modi said, "I remember an incident where a boy scored 99 marks, and he used to show it to everyone. When people heard 99, they used to encourage him a lot. Then, a teacher came and asked why they were distributing sweets. He did not score 99 out of 100 but 99 out of 543."

“Baalak buddhi ko kaun samjhaye ki tumne fail hone ka record bana diya hai (Who will tell this kid that you have made a record in failing)," PM Modi added, taking a swipe at Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA won the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for a third straight term.

"Those who dance with the Constitution on their heads did not dare implement it in Jammu and Kashmir; they insulted BR Ambedkar," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said this was the first time in the Congress's history that it could not cross 100 seats for three consecutive times.

“This is the third biggest defeat for the Congress. It would have been good if Congress had accepted its defeat and had done some introspection. But it is busy in doing 'sirsasan' (headstand). The Congress and its system is trying to inculcate in people's minds that they have defeated us," he said.

He said the mandate for the BJP's rivals was to sit in the Opposition and keep shouting after running out of arguments.

“Try to understand the mandate of the people honestly and accept it. I would urge the Congress to accept the mandate and not hide behind fake victory celebrations," Modi said.

Before the Prime Minister's reply, Opposition members wanted Speaker Om Birla to allow the MPs from Manipur to speak in the House.

Birla said a member from the northeastern state had already spoken on Monday. The Opposition members then trooped into the Well of the House, drawing a sharp rebuke from Birla.

(With inputs from agencies)

