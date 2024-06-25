‘Those 50 years…’: PM Modi recalls Emergency as ‘dark chapter’, says country was ‘turned into a prison’
PM Modi condemned the 1975 Emergency as a threat to democracy, marking 50 years since its imposition by Indira Gandhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi era Emergency ahead of Monday's first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, calling the its imposition on June 25, 1975 as a 'black spot on the Constitution' of India. The Opposition INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, waved a copy of the Indian Constitution to the Prime Minister as he said this.