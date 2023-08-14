New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the trauma and suffering at the time of India's partition in 1947, and paid tributes to those who lost their lives during that time on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

"Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an occasion to reverently remember those Indians whose lives were sacrificed in the partition of the country. Along with this, this day also reminds us of the suffering and struggle of those who were forced to bear the brunt of displacement. I salute all such people," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In 2021, it was announced that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

In another event, Minister for housing and urban affairs and petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri honoured 75 great personalities who faced tragedy of partition, at the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day being organized by the ministry of culture.

Honoring the lives lost during the tragic partition and the unimaginable suffering of displacement, the minister said that the wrong policies of those in charge led to the partition of India.