PM Modi recalls partition horrors, pays tributes to lives lost1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:51 PM IST
In 2021, it was announced that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the trauma and suffering at the time of India's partition in 1947, and paid tributes to those who lost their lives during that time on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.
