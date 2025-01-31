No spark, no mischief: PM Modi says Budget 2025 session is first in last 10 years when...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sly dig at the Opposition when he said during his inaugural Budget speech on Friday that this Parliament session was the first in the last 10 years (since 2014), when “no foreign elements tried to” instigate or triggered a “spark” before the session began.

In in remarks ahead of the Budget Session 2025 of Parliament, PM Modi said it is the first time since 2014 when no attempt from abroad was made to stoke trouble in India before the start of a session.

With a smile on his face, PM Modi said, “You must have noticed, since 2014, this is the first Parliament session, which saw no 'videshi chingari' [foreign interference] in our affairs, in which no foreign forces tried to ignite a fire."

"I had noticed this before every budget session that people were ready to carry out some mischief, and here, many have left no stone unturned to fan these sparks...," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's address came ahead of the Budget Session that begins on on January 31 and continue till February 13. The BJP-led government will table its first full-fledged budget on Saturday, February 1, in its third term.

PM Modi said he prayed that Goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with wealth, will bless the poor and middle class. He said his government has been working in a mission mode in its third term for an all-round development, asserting that innovation, inclusion and investment have shaped its economic agenda.

The prime minister said important decisions will be taken during the session to empower women to ensure they get equal rights and any sectarian or faith-based discrimination is removed.

He also expressed confidence that every MP, especially the young ones, will contribute to the agenda of 'Viksit Bharat' during the session.

PM Modi said, "Ours is a young nation, and today 20-25-year-olds will be the greatest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat by the time they will be 50 years old...They will be at the helm of policymaking... The efforts to fulfil our vision of Viksit Bharat will be a huge gift for our young generation."

