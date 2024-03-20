PM Modi shrugs off Sanjay Raut's 'Aurangzeb' jibe: 'When poor bless me, opposition abuse'
PM Modi claims he remained unfazed by the barrage of abuses and threats from the Opposition leaders, expressing confidence in the support of the people for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he received the “104th abuse" from Opposition parties since after the Lok Sabha Elections for 2024 were announced. PM Modi was commenting on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut calling him "Aurangzeb".