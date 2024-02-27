PM Modi takes ‘Best Friends Forever’ dig at Congress, CPI(M): ‘Enemies in Kerala, but…’
Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress and Communist parties, which are making efforts to form a strong alternative against the BJP at the Centre, pointing out they are each other's enemies in Kerala, but in other states, they are BFFs—Best Friends Forever.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kerala today.