Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kerala today. Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Congress and Communist parties, which are making efforts to form a strong alternative against the BJP at the Centre, pointing out they are each other's enemies in Kerala, but in other states, they are BFFs—Best Friends Forever.

"The Congress and the Communists are each other's enemies in Kerala, but in other states, they are BFFs. BFFs means best friends forever," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said the Congress accused the Communist Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) of being involved in corruption and scams and termed the Left government as fascist.

"So in Thiruvananthapuram they say one thing and in Delhi they say something else. The people of Kerala will answer this betrayal in the coming Lok Sabha polls," he said.

PM Modi pilloried the opposition in Kerala, claiming it lacks a roadmap for the nation's progress and is therefore convinced it won't win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, due to which its leaders resort to abusing him.

PM Modi, speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s state unit's padayatra at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, urged Kerala's people to bless the saffron party with seats in double digits in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi said it was his guarantee to make all possible efforts to realise the dreams and expectations of the people of Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was 'Modiyude guarantee' (Modi's guarantee) to make India the third largest economy in the world as well as eradicate poverty and corruption from the country.

Top things PM Modi said -PM Narendra Modi asked people of Kerala to 'bless' BJP with seats in double digits in upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

-PM Modi also said the BJP never sees a state from the perspective of vote-bank

-"Opposition is convinced it will not win in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, hence its strategy is to abuse Modi", said PM Modi

-"It is my guarantee to make all possible efforts to realise the dreams and expectations of Kerala", PM Modi said

-Modi claimed that over the last 10 years, Kerala has benefited from development like other BJP-ruled states.

(With agency inputs)

