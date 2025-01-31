Hours after Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said President Droupadi Murmu was 'getting tired by the end' of her speech in Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the derogatory remarks against the President.

Besides, Sonia Gandhi, Independent MP and Congress supporter Pappu Yadav also criticized President Murmu over her Budget speech.

Addressing a political rally in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Droupadi Murmu ji has come here from a tribal family. Her mother tongue is not Hindi, it is Odia. She wonderfully inspired the Parliament today and gave a speech. But the royal family of Congress has started insulting her. A member of the royal family said that the tribal daughter gave a boring speech. Another member went one step further and called the President a poor thing. They find the speech of a tribal daughter boring."

Earlier, addressing the media outside the parliament, Sonia Gandhi said, as quoted by ANI, “..The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing...”